Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: FDU 4-11, Wagner 8-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wagner and FDU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. The Wagner Seahawks have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the FDU Knights at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks' defense has only allowed 57.1 points per game this season, so the Knights' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The experts predicted Wagner would be headed in after a win, but Chicago State made sure that didn't happen. Wagner took a 64-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago State on Friday. Having soared to a lofty 120 points in the game before, the Seahawks' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, FDU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 78-70 to Boston College.

FDU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ahmed Barba-Bey, who went 8 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Terrence Brown, who earned 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Wagner's loss dropped their record down to 8-6. As for FDU, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-11.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wagner has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FDU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7. Given Wagner's sizable advantage in that area, FDU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wagner couldn't quite finish off FDU in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 and fell 57-54. Can Wagner avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wagner and FDU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.