Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: N. Carolina 12-7, Wake Forest 14-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at LJVM Coliseum. Coming off a loss in a game the Tar Heels were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

N. Carolina is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Stanford just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They lost 72-71 to the Cardinal on a last-minute jump shot From Jaylen Blakes.

Despite their defeat, N. Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elliot Cadeau, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Cadeau also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. RJ Davis was another key player, scoring 19 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest entered their tilt with Va. Tech on Saturday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They came out on top against the Hokies by a score of 72-63.

Wake Forest's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Hunter Sallis led the charge by going 10 for 17 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Sallis' afternoon made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Cameron Hildreth, who went 7 for 13 en route to 21 points.

N. Carolina's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-7. As for Wake Forest, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season.

While only Wake Forest took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

N. Carolina took their win against Wake Forest in their previous matchup back in January of 2024 by a conclusive 85-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wake Forest is a slight 1-point favorite against N. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.