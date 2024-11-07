Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 1-0, Wake Forest 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wake Forest is 3-0 against North Carolina A&T since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7:00 p.m. ET at LJVM Coliseum. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Wake Forest is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They strolled past Coppin State with points to spare, taking the game 64-49.

Wake Forest's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Omaha Biliew, who had 11 points in addition to three steals. Another player making a difference was Cameron Hildreth, who earned 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T came into Monday's contest having lost ten straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Cheyney 107-55. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-24.

North Carolina A&T smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cheyney only pulled down seven.

Everything went Wake Forest's way against North Carolina A&T in their previous meeting back in November of 2021, as Wake Forest made off with an 87-63 win. In that game, Wake Forest amassed a halftime lead of 50-29, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Series History

Wake Forest has won all of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last 6 years.