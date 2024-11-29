Halftime Report

Colo. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Colo. State leads 28-26 over Washington.

If Colo. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, Washington will have to make due with a 4-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Colo. State 3-2, Washington 4-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

TV: tru TV

What to Know

Washington has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Colo. State Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Arena. The Rams took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Huskies, who come in off a win.

Last Friday, Washington strolled past Alcorn State with points to spare, taking the game 77-60. The matchup marked the Huskies' most dominant win of the season so far.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Harris, who went 8 for 11 en route to 27 points plus eight rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Zoom Diallo, who had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Colo. State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against UC Riverside on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Highlanders by a score of 77-75. That makes it the first time this season the Rams have let down their home crowd.

The losing side was boosted by Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, who went 6 for 11 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyle Jorgensen, who earned 13 points.

Colo. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as UC Riverside pulled down 15.

Washington's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1. As for Colo. State, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-2.

Washington is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 0-4 ATS record.

Washington came up short against Colo. State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 86-81. Can Washington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colo. State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.