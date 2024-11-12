Who's Playing

McMurry War Hawks @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: McMurry 0-1, Abilene Christian 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Abilene Christian is 4-0 against McMurry since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Abilene Christian Wildcats will host the McMurry War Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts predicted Abilene Christian would be headed in after a victory, but Middle Tennessee made sure that didn't happen. Abilene Christian wound up on the wrong side of a painful 79-56 walloping at the hands of Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Having soared to a lofty 107 points in the game before, the Wildcats' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, McMurry had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 102-62 loss at the hands of Texas State on Friday. The War Hawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-23.

Everything came up roses for Abilene Christian against McMurry when the teams last played back in November of 2022, as the squad secured a 104-46 win. In that match, Abilene Christian amassed a halftime lead of 50-30, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Series History

Abilene Christian has won all of the games they've played against McMurry in the last 6 years.