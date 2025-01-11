Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: James Madison 9-7, App. State 8-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the James Madison Dukes at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center. The Mountaineers will be strutting in after a victory while the Dukes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Wednesday, everything went App. State's way against Coastal Carolina as App. State made off with a 74-51 win.

App. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, James Madison unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of Marshall by a score of 80-78.

App. State now has a winning record of 8-7. As for James Madison, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: App. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

App. State beat James Madison 82-76 when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Will App. State repeat their success, or does James Madison have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

App. State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against James Madison.