Who's Playing
Navy Midshipmen @ Army Black Knights
Current Records: Navy 6-14, Army 11-8
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Navy and Army are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Christl Arena. The Midshipmen are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.
Having struggled with four losses in a row, Navy finally turned things around against Boston U. on Wednesday. They strolled past the Terriers with points to spare, taking the game 62-47.
Navy's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Austin Benigni led the charge by posting 21 points along with two steals. Benigni's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.
Meanwhile, Army had already won four in a row and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Crusaders by a score of 76-71.
Army's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Josh Scovens, who went 10 for 18 en route to 25 points. Ryan Curry was another key player, posting 24 points plus six rebounds.
Navy's win bumped their record up to 6-14. As for Army, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season.
Navy couldn't quite finish off Army in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 69-67. Can Navy avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Army and Navy both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Army 69 vs. Navy 67
- Jan 20, 2024 - Navy 57 vs. Army 53
- Feb 11, 2023 - Navy 70 vs. Army 53
- Jan 21, 2023 - Navy 77 vs. Army 71
- Feb 12, 2022 - Navy 52 vs. Army 49
- Jan 22, 2022 - Army 74 vs. Navy 73
- Jan 24, 2021 - Army 87 vs. Navy 78
- Jan 23, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Army 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Army 86 vs. Navy 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - Army 73 vs. Navy 66