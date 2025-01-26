Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Navy 6-14, Army 11-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Navy and Army are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Christl Arena. The Midshipmen are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Navy finally turned things around against Boston U. on Wednesday. They strolled past the Terriers with points to spare, taking the game 62-47.

Navy's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Austin Benigni led the charge by posting 21 points along with two steals. Benigni's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, Army had already won four in a row and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Crusaders by a score of 76-71.

Army's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Josh Scovens, who went 10 for 18 en route to 25 points. Ryan Curry was another key player, posting 24 points plus six rebounds.

Navy's win bumped their record up to 6-14. As for Army, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season.

Navy couldn't quite finish off Army in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 69-67. Can Navy avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Army and Navy both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.