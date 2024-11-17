Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Tarleton State 1-3, Baylor 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Baylor. They will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Tarleton State Texans at 8:00 p.m. ET at Foster Pavilion. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Last Tuesday, Baylor blew past Sam Houston, posting a 104-67 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bears.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Baylor to victory, but perhaps none more so than VJ Edgecombe, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jayden Nunn, who went 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus three steals.

Baylor smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Tarleton State). They steamrolled past Tabor 88-57 on Thursday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Texans as it put an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Baylor now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Tarleton State, their victory (their first of the season) made their record 1-3.

Baylor took their win against Tarleton State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 80-57. Does Baylor have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tarleton State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bears as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.