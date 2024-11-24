Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Hampton 2-3, Boise State 3-1

Who's Playing

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands





What to Know

Pirates fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Boise State Broncos at 11:00 a.m. ET at John Gray Gymnasium. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Hampton finally turned things around against UMBC on Tuesday. They walked away with a 78-68 win over the Retrievers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 146.5 point over/under.

Hampton got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Noah Farrakhan out in front who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points. Farrakhan's performance made up for a slower match against Norfolk State last Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Wayne Bristol Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boise State was able to grind out a solid win over Clemson on Sunday, taking the game 84-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Broncos.

Tyson Degenhart and Andrew Meadow were among the main playmakers for Boise State as the former dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Meadow a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Hampton's victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Boise State, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Hampton has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Hampton and Boise State pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Boise State, as the team is favored by a full 22.5 points. This contest will be Hampton's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Boise State is a big 22.5-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

