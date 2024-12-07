Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Morgan State 5-6, Bowling Green 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will face off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. The Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Morgan State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Cheyney to the tune of 124-57 on Wednesday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-32.

Morgan State was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.8 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 15.8.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green dodged a bullet on Saturday and finished off N. Mex. State 61-60. The 61-point effort marked the Falcons' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Morgan State's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Bowling Green, their win bumped their record up to 3-5.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Morgan State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bowling Green, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given Morgan State's sizable advantage in that area, Bowling Green will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morgan State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Morgan State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Bowling Green over their last one matchups.

Odds

Bowling Green is a big 9.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Bowling Green has won both of the games they've played against Morgan State in the last 8 years.