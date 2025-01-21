Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Akron 12-5, Buffalo 6-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Buffalo is 2-8 against Akron since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Having struggled with seven losses in a row, Buffalo finally turned things around against Western Michigan on Saturday. They walked away with an 85-76 win over the Broncos.

Buffalo can attribute much of their success to Tyson Dunn, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Dunn a new career-high in threes (six). Noah Batchelor was another key player, dropping a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Buffalo was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Western Michigan only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Akron came tearing into Friday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 92-80 victory over the Bobcats.

Akron can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Gray, who went 7 for 12 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Amani Lyles, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six assists and three blocks. Lyles continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Nate Johnson, who posted 14 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Buffalo's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-11. As for Akron, they pushed their record up to 12-5 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home.

Buffalo came up short against Akron in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 73-62. Can Buffalo avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.