Who's Playing
Utah Valley Wolverines @ Cal Baptist Lancers
Current Records: Utah Valley 13-6, Cal Baptist 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.65
What to Know
Cal Baptist has been on the road for three straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Fowler Events Center. The Lancers are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.
Cal Baptist is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Abilene Christian by a score of 60-54 on Saturday.
Even though they won, Cal Baptist struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.
Meanwhile, Utah Valley waltzed into their contest on Saturday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They enjoyed a cozy 96-80 victory over the Trailblazers.
The win got Cal Baptist back to even at 9-9. As for Utah Valley, they pushed their record up to 13-6 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cal Baptist has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Cal Baptist came up short against Utah Valley when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 75-69. Will Cal Baptist have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Cal Baptist is a slight 2-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 141 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah Valley has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.
- Jan 11, 2025 - Utah Valley 75 vs. Cal Baptist 69
- Mar 13, 2024 - Cal Baptist 74 vs. Utah Valley 63
- Feb 15, 2024 - Utah Valley 69 vs. Cal Baptist 46
- Jan 04, 2024 - Utah Valley 65 vs. Cal Baptist 58
- Feb 08, 2023 - Utah Valley 71 vs. Cal Baptist 55
- Jan 11, 2023 - Utah Valley 71 vs. Cal Baptist 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - Utah Valley 63 vs. Cal Baptist 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - Cal Baptist 75 vs. Utah Valley 73
- Jan 09, 2021 - Utah Valley 81 vs. Cal Baptist 77
- Jan 08, 2021 - Utah Valley 77 vs. Cal Baptist 50