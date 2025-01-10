Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Wagner 8-7, CCSU 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, CCSU is heading back home. They and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The Seahawks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Blue Devils, who come in off a win.

CCSU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 129.5, but even that wound up being too high. They rang in the new year with a 62-50 win over Mercyhurst on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wagner on Sunday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-59 loss to FDU. That's two games in a row now that the Seahawks have lost by exactly 12 points.

CCSU is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for Wagner, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 8-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: CCSU has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Wagner, though, as they've only made 40.4% of their field goals this season. Given CCSU's sizable advantage in that area, Wagner will need to find a way to close that gap.

CCSU came up short against Wagner when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 66-56. Can CCSU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wagner has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.

  • Mar 09, 2024 - Wagner 66 vs. CCSU 56
  • Feb 22, 2024 - CCSU 73 vs. Wagner 72
  • Jan 27, 2024 - CCSU 69 vs. Wagner 68
  • Feb 16, 2023 - CCSU 58 vs. Wagner 57
  • Jan 20, 2023 - Wagner 72 vs. CCSU 50
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Wagner 78 vs. CCSU 68
  • Feb 03, 2022 - Wagner 54 vs. CCSU 52
  • Feb 26, 2021 - CCSU 83 vs. Wagner 77
  • Feb 25, 2021 - Wagner 83 vs. CCSU 63
  • Feb 21, 2020 - Wagner 68 vs. CCSU 56