Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: LIU 2-3, Charlotte 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Charlotte. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the LIU Sharks at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The Sharks took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the 49ers, who come in off a win.

Charlotte is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 60-54 victory over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.

Charlotte's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Giancarlo Rosado, who had 12 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert Braswell IV, who had 11 points plus two blocks.

Meanwhile, LIU entered their game against Columbia on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. LIU fell 80-72 to Columbia. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Charlotte pushed their record up to 3-1 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. As for LIU, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Odds

Charlotte is a big 15.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

