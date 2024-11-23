Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Stony Brook 2-3, Columbia 6-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.23

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Lions will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

Last Wednesday, Columbia beat LIU 80-72. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though they won, Columbia struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook entered their match against Yale on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Stony Brook's bruising 86-64 defeat to Yale might stick with them for a while. The Seawolves were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-28.

Stony Brook's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of CJ Luster II, who scored 16 points, and Joe Octave, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks. Luster II's performance made up for a slower game against George Mason two weeks ago.

Columbia's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-0. As for Stony Brook, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 2-3.

Looking ahead, Columbia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Columbia came up short against Stony Brook when the teams last played back in December of 2017, falling 76-66. Can Columbia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Columbia is a big 11.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lions, as the game opened with the Lions as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Columbia.