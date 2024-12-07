Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: UNLV 4-3, Creighton 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays will face off against the UNLV Rebels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Bluejays will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, Creighton earned a 76-63 win over Kansas. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bluejays.

Creighton can attribute much of their success to Pop Isaacs, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Kalkbrenner had some trouble finding his footing against Texas A&M last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, UNLV came up short against Northwestern last Friday and fell 66-61. The Rebels have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UNLV's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jailen Bedford, who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points.

Creighton's victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for UNLV, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3.

Things could have been worse for Creighton, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-64 loss to UNLV when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Creighton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Creighton is a big 12.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.