Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 3-8, Davidson 8-3

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will compete for holiday cheer at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Belk Arena. Davidson will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Davidson is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Temple just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They lost 62-61 to the Owls on a last-minute layup From Elijah Gray. The contest marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Reed Bailey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 26 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who scored 14 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, Davidson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. hadn't done well against South Florida recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Bethune-Cook. walked away with a 77-69 win over South Florida. The victory was some much needed relief for the Wildcats as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak.

Bethune-Cook. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Reggie Ward Jr. out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. Trey Thomas was another key player, posting 18 points plus six assists.

Davidson's defeat dropped their record down to 8-3. As for Bethune-Cook., their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-8.

Looking forward, Davidson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points.

Davidson is a big 13.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

