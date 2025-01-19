Dayton played up to its Flyers name Saturday as freshman big man Amaël L'Etang soared high and converted a full-court alley-oop at the buzzer in overtime to down Loyola Chicago 83-81. Malachi Smith delivered the beautiful dime, which traveled more than a full second in the air, before L'Etang caught it right under the rim and got the shot off right before the final horn.

L'Etang finished the game with 11 points and Smith had a game-high eight assists.

Dayton led by as many as 13 points in the second half before allowing Loyola to make a late run and force the extra period with Des Watson and Sheldon Edwards Jr. both scoring 14 points each in the second half in the comeback attempt.

Smith took over in the extra period and either scored or assisted on nine of Dayton's 15 points in overtime.

It was a necessary win for Dayton after suffering three-straight losses to fall to 1-3 in Atlantic 10 play entering the day. The win gets the Flyers to 2-3 in conference play and crucially allows them to avoid what would have been a Quad 3 loss for a team that is still capable of making a push into the NCAA Tournament.