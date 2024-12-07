Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Wright State 5-5, Detroit 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Wright State is 9-1 against Detroit since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Despite being away, the Raiders are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Thursday, Wright State didn't have quite enough to beat Oakland and fell 66-64.

Meanwhile, in a tight game that could have gone either way, Detroit made off with a 79-78 victory over PFW. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Titans.

Wright State has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for Detroit, the win also got them back to even at 5-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wright State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've made 36.6% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wright State strolled past Detroit when the teams last played back in February by a score of 93-78. Will Wright State repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wright State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.