Cleary Cougars @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Cleary 0-3, Duquesne 4-8

When: Friday, December 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Duquesne Dukes and the Cleary Cougars will round out the year against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Cougars took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Dukes, who come in off a win.

Duquesne is coming into the match on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They strolled past UC Irvine with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 70-54.

Duquesne's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jahsean Corbett, who scored 15 points in addition to eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tre Dinkins III, who had 13 points.

Duquesne was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, Cleary had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 91-52 defeat at the hands of Detroit.

Duquesne has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 4-8 record this season. As for Cleary, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Duquesne against Cleary in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 95-47 victory. In that matchup, Duquesne amassed a halftime lead of 53-19, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.