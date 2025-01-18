Who's Playing
New Orleans Privateers @ East Texas A&M Lions
Current Records: New Orleans 3-14, East Texas A&M 2-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus
What to Know
After two games on the road, East Texas A&M is heading back home. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at East Texas A&M Field House.
East Texas A&M is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 149, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of UT-Rio Grande Valley by a score of 57-55 on Monday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Lions have suffered since November 25, 2024.
Even though they lost, East Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.
Meanwhile, New Orleans had to suffer through a ten-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Lamar by a score of 68-62 on Monday. The score was all tied up 35-35 at the break, but the Privateers were the better team in the second half.
East Texas A&M's loss was their 11th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-15. As for New Orleans, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-14.
East Texas A&M beat New Orleans 89-83 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will East Texas A&M repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
East Texas A&M and New Orleans both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.
- Feb 10, 2024 - East Texas A&M 89 vs. New Orleans 83
- Jan 08, 2024 - New Orleans 88 vs. East Texas A&M 85
- Feb 16, 2023 - New Orleans 84 vs. East Texas A&M 78
- Jan 19, 2023 - East Texas A&M 63 vs. New Orleans 58