Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ East Texas A&M Lions

Current Records: New Orleans 3-14, East Texas A&M 2-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas

East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, East Texas A&M is heading back home. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at East Texas A&M Field House.

East Texas A&M is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 149, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of UT-Rio Grande Valley by a score of 57-55 on Monday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Lions have suffered since November 25, 2024.

Even though they lost, East Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, New Orleans had to suffer through a ten-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Lamar by a score of 68-62 on Monday. The score was all tied up 35-35 at the break, but the Privateers were the better team in the second half.

East Texas A&M's loss was their 11th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-15. As for New Orleans, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-14.

East Texas A&M beat New Orleans 89-83 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will East Texas A&M repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

East Texas A&M and New Orleans both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.