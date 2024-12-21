Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Jax. State 6-5, Eastern Kentucky 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Jax. State and Eastern Kentucky are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. The Jax. State Gamecocks will take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Seabury Center. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Jax. State couldn't handle Missouri and fell 83-72.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jamar Franklin, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Michael Houge, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Eastern Kentucky, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 81-66 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Eastern Illinois only posted seven.

Jax. State's loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Eastern Kentucky, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jax. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Jax. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky and Jax. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.