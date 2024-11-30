Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ FAU Owls

Current Records: FGCU 2-5, FAU 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FGCU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the FAU Owls at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Owls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

FGCU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They dodged a bullet on Sunday and finished off FIU 60-59.

FGCU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zavian McLean led the charge by going 7 for 12 en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FAU last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Seton Hall by a score of 63-61. The matchup marked the Owls' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

FAU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Leland Walker, who earned 16 points in addition to six rebounds, and Matas Vokietaitis, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds. Less helpful for FAU was Ken Evans Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

FGCU's victory bumped their record up to 2-5. As for FAU, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-4.

FGCU didn't have too much breathing room in their match against FAU when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 72-68 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for FGCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

FAU and FGCU both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.