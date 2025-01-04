Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 3-10, Florida A&M 3-8

What to Know

Florida A&M will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. The Rattlers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Sunday.

Florida A&M is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Sunday. They took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tarleton State.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Miss. State by a score of 87-73. The Wildcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Bethune-Cook. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brayon Freeman, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Trey Thomas, who went 6 for 10 en route to 21 points.

Bethune-Cook. struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Miss. State racked up 18.

Florida A&M's defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 3-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Florida A&M has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Bethune-Cook., though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given Florida A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Bethune-Cook. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Florida A&M and Bethune-Cook. were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but Florida A&M came up empty-handed after a 67-66 defeat. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Bethune-Cook. is a 4-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Bethune-Cook. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Florida A&M.