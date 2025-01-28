Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: St. John's 17-3, Georgetown 13-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. John's is 9-1 against Georgetown since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Red Storm are coming into the contest hot, having won their last six games.

On Wednesday, St. John's needed a bit of extra time to put away Xavier. They walked away with a 79-71 win over the Musketeers. The Red Storm were down 50-34 with 17:02 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy eight-point victory.

Kadary Richmond was the offensive standout of the matchup as he posted 19 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Zuby Ejiofor was another key player, going 7 for 11 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Georgetown on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-68 to Providence. The Hoyas were up 23-11 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Georgetown's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Thomas Sorber, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds, and Micah Peavy, who went 12 for 19 en route to 27 points. What's more, Peavy also posted a 63.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Even though they lost, Georgetown smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

St. John's pushed their record up to 17-3 with the win, which was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Georgetown, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-7 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: St. John's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

St. John's was able to grind out a solid victory over Georgetown in their previous meeting two weeks ago, winning 63-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. John's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. John's has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.