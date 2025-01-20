Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 11-7, Incarnate Word 9-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Vaqueros are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The experts predicted UT-Rio Grande Valley would be headed in after a win, but Houston Chr. made sure that didn't happen. UT-Rio Grande Valley took a 66-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston Chr. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 69-63 to TX A&M-CC. That's two games in a row now that the Cardinals have lost by exactly six points.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's defeat dropped their record down to 11-7. As for Incarnate Word, their loss dropped their record down to 9-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UT-Rio Grande Valley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Incarnate Word struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UT-Rio Grande Valley skirted past Incarnate Word 77-74 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT-Rio Grande Valley since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UT-Rio Grande Valley won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.