Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 4-8, Iowa State 8-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will compete for holiday cheer at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones will be looking to keep their 23-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Iowa State is headed into Sunday's match after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Iowa. Iowa State came out on top against Iowa by a score of 89-80 on Thursday.

Joshua Jefferson was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Curtis Jones was another key player, going 8 for 15 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds.

Iowa State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha suffered their biggest loss since February 29th on Friday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 78-58 to N. Iowa.

Despite their defeat, Neb.-Omaha saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Lance Waddles, who earned 14 points in addition to seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Iowa State's win bumped their record up to 8-1. As for Neb.-Omaha, their loss dropped their record down to 4-8.

Everything came up roses for Iowa State against Neb.-Omaha in their previous meeting back in November of 2018, as the team secured an 82-55 victory. Will Iowa State repeat their success, or does Neb.-Omaha have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iowa State has won both of the games they've played against Neb.-Omaha in the last 8 years.