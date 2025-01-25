Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 7-11, Jackson State 4-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Jackson State Tigers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bethune-Cook. will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating Arkansas Pine Bluff, who they had gone 0-3 against in their three prior meetings. Bethune-Cook. came out on top against Arkansas Pine Bluff by a score of 73-64 on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Jackson State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They fell 81-73 to Texas So. Jackson State hasn't had much luck with Texas So. recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Bethune-Cook. pushed their record up to 7-11 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Jackson State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-14.

Bethune-Cook. and Jackson State were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but Bethune-Cook. came up empty-handed after a 61-60 defeat. Can Bethune-Cook. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jackson State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Bethune-Cook..