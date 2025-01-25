Who's Playing
Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Jackson State Tigers
Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 7-11, Jackson State 4-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Jackson State Tigers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Bethune-Cook. will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating Arkansas Pine Bluff, who they had gone 0-3 against in their three prior meetings. Bethune-Cook. came out on top against Arkansas Pine Bluff by a score of 73-64 on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Wildcats.
Meanwhile, Jackson State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They fell 81-73 to Texas So. Jackson State hasn't had much luck with Texas So. recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Bethune-Cook. pushed their record up to 7-11 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Jackson State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-14.
Bethune-Cook. and Jackson State were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but Bethune-Cook. came up empty-handed after a 61-60 defeat. Can Bethune-Cook. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Jackson State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Bethune-Cook..
- Feb 19, 2024 - Jackson State 61 vs. Bethune-Cook. 60
- Jan 27, 2024 - Bethune-Cook. 82 vs. Jackson State 71
- Feb 13, 2023 - Jackson State 91 vs. Bethune-Cook. 64
- Jan 21, 2023 - Jackson State 70 vs. Bethune-Cook. 66
- Feb 14, 2022 - Jackson State 71 vs. Bethune-Cook. 51
- Jan 22, 2022 - Bethune-Cook. 55 vs. Jackson State 50