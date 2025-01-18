Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-13, Jacksonville 10-7

What to Know

Jacksonville is 4-0 against Cent. Arkansas since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. The Bears are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Dolphins will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, Jacksonville didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against N. Alabama, but they still walked away with a 64-60 victory.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas came up short against North Florida on Thursday and fell 92-80.

Jacksonville's win bumped their record up to 10-7. As for Cent. Arkansas, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-13.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jacksonville has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Jacksonville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Jacksonville is a big 13.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Dolphins, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Jacksonville has won all of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last 3 years.