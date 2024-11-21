Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Niagara 1-3, Kent State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. The Purple Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Niagara came up short against Bowling Green and fell 76-68.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jahari Williamson, who scored 12 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 98 points the game before, Kent State faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They suffered a painful 79-56 loss at the hands of Auburn. The loss was the Golden Flashes' first of the season.

Like Niagara, Kent State lost despite seeing results from several players. Jalen Sullinger led the charge by going 6 for 9 en route to 16 points. What's more, Sullinger also posted a 60% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was VonCameron Davis, who scored 19 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Kent State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Auburn racked up 23.

Niagara dropped their record down to 1-3 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Kent State, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Niagara was dealt a punishing 100-72 defeat at the hands of Kent State when the teams last played back in December of 2016. Can Niagara avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.