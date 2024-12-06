Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Portland 3-5, Kent State 6-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

What to Know

The Portland Pilots will face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Portland is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Denver by a score of 101-90 on Sunday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Pilots as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Portland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Vukasin Masic, who went 8 for 15 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds. Vincent Delano was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Portland was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Kent State beat Kennesaw State 67-60 on Saturday.

Kent State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Morgan Safford out in front who posted 13 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Portland's win bumped their record up to 3-5. As for Kent State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Portland came up short against Kent State when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 77-65. Can Portland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.