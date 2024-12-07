Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Hawaii 5-2, LBSU 2-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hawaii is preparing for their first Big West matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the LBSU Beach will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Walter Pyramid. The Warriors are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Hawaii came up short against Grand Canyon and fell 78-72.

Meanwhile, LBSU came into Thursday's game having lost eight straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They strolled past CS Fullerton with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 73-56.

Hawaii's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for LBSU, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Hawaii hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. It's a different story for LBSU, though, as they've been averaging only 62.8. The only thing between Hawaii and another offensive beatdown is LBSU. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Hawaii beat LBSU 73-65 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hawaii since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Hawaii has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.