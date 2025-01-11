Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Army 7-8, Lehigh 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Lehigh is heading back home. They and the Army Black Knights will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena.

Last Wednesday, Lehigh came up short against Colgate and fell 67-62. The Mountain Hawks have struggled against the Raiders recently, as the game was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Nasir Whitlock put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 17 en route to 23 points. His performance made up for a slower match against Loyola Maryland on Sunday. Joshua Ingram was another key player, scoring nine points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Army sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-72 win over Loyola Maryland on Wednesday.

Army can attribute much of their success to Jalen Rucker, who went 12 for 17 en route to 26 points plus three steals. Rucker had some trouble finding his footing against Boston U. on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Lehigh's loss dropped their record down to 6-8. As for Army, their victory bumped their record up to 7-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Lehigh has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Lehigh against Army in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as the squad secured an 85-54 win. In that matchup, Lehigh amassed a halftime lead of 40-16, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Lehigh is a 3.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.