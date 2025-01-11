Who's Playing
Army Black Knights @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks
Current Records: Army 7-8, Lehigh 6-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.46
What to Know
After two games on the road, Lehigh is heading back home. They and the Army Black Knights will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming contest.
Last Wednesday, Lehigh came up short against Colgate and fell 67-62. The Mountain Hawks have struggled against the Raiders recently, as the game was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.
Nasir Whitlock put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 17 en route to 23 points. His performance made up for a slower match against Loyola Maryland on Sunday. Joshua Ingram was another key player, scoring nine points along with eight rebounds and three steals.
Meanwhile, Army sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-72 win over Loyola Maryland on Wednesday.
Army can attribute much of their success to Jalen Rucker, who went 12 for 17 en route to 26 points plus three steals. Rucker had some trouble finding his footing against Boston U. on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Lehigh's loss dropped their record down to 6-8. As for Army, their victory bumped their record up to 7-8.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Lehigh has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Everything came up roses for Lehigh against Army in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as the squad secured an 85-54 win. In that matchup, Lehigh amassed a halftime lead of 40-16, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.
Odds
Lehigh is a 3.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.
- Feb 21, 2024 - Lehigh 85 vs. Army 54
- Feb 07, 2024 - Army 68 vs. Lehigh 57
- Feb 01, 2023 - Army 71 vs. Lehigh 69
- Dec 30, 2022 - Army 80 vs. Lehigh 78
- Mar 03, 2022 - Lehigh 91 vs. Army 77
- Jan 26, 2022 - Lehigh 84 vs. Army 71
- Jan 07, 2022 - Army 77 vs. Lehigh 55
- Feb 15, 2020 - Army 79 vs. Lehigh 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Army 80 vs. Lehigh 79
- Mar 07, 2019 - Lehigh 75 vs. Army 70