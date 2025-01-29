Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Navy 7-14, Lehigh 7-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Navy is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Army by a score of 66-53 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Midshipmen.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Navy to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aidan Kehoe, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 20 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Kehoe a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight). Austin Benigni was another key player, scoring 18 points along with six rebounds.

Navy smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Army only pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, Lehigh came into Saturday's match having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took their matchup on Saturday with ease, bagging an 86-47 win over Lafayette. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-21.

Lehigh got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Whitney-Sidney out in front who had 15 points in addition to six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nasir Whitlock, who had 21 points.

Navy's win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-14. As for Lehigh, their victory bumped their record up to 7-12.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Navy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lehigh, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2. Given Navy's sizable advantage in that area, Lehigh will need to find a way to close that gap.

Navy came up short against Lehigh in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 77-65. Can Navy avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.