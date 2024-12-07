Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-7, Liberty 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off against the Liberty Flames at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Delta Devils are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 28-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Miss Valley State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They were the clear victor by a 91-71 margin over Oakwood on Monday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Delta Devils as it put an end to their six-game losing streak.

Miss Valley State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Liberty entered their tilt with Central Penn on Friday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They steamrolled past the Knights 93-36. The Flames have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season.

Miss Valley State's victory bumped their record up to 2-7. As for Liberty, their win bumped their record up to 8-1.

Miss Valley State was dealt a punishing 74-39 defeat at the hands of Liberty in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Can Miss Valley State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Liberty has won both of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 8 years.