Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Hofstra 3-0, Massachusetts 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mullins Center. The Pride are coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.

Hofstra is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 49-48 win over Seton Hall.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts came up short against La. Tech on Wednesday and fell 76-66. The Minutemen have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaylen Curry, who earned 14 points plus six assists.

Even though they lost, Massachusetts smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive games dating back to last season.

Hofstra's victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Massachusetts, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Hofstra has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Hofstra ended up a good deal behind Massachusetts in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, losing 71-56. Can Hofstra avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.