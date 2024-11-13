Who's Playing

Trinity Baptist Eagles @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Trinity Baptist 0-1, Mercer 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Trinity Baptist Eagles will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Mercer Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. The Eagles might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers last Monday.

Trinity Baptist can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. They took a 78-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Jacksonville. The Eagles' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row dating back to last season.

Trinity Baptist struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Jacksonville racked up 19.

Meanwhile, Mercer suffered their biggest defeat since February 10th on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Mercer lost to DePaul, and Mercer lost bad. The score wound up at 95-64. The Bears were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-22.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Alex Holt, who went 6 for 7 en route to 12 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (two). Less helpful for Mercer was Ahmad Robinson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.