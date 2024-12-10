Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Arkansas 7-2, Michigan 8-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The Wolverines are coming into the contest hot, having won their last seven games.

Michigan's usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Saturday's dud, when Iowa offense got past them with ease. Michigan skirted by Iowa 85-83 on Saturday on a last-minute layup from Roddy Gayle Jr. with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The Wolverines' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Michigan's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Vladislav Goldin, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Donaldson, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, Arkansas didn't have too much trouble with UTSA on Saturday as they won 75-60. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Razorbacks.

Adou Thiero was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Miami on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Michigan's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-1. As for Arkansas, their victory bumped their record up to 7-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Arkansas against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-7 ATS record can't hold a candle to Michigan's 6-3.

Odds

Arkansas is a 4-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Razorbacks, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.