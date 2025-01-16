Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Michigan 13-3, Minnesota 8-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Minnesota is heading back home. They and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena.

On Monday, Minnesota came up short against Maryland and fell 77-71.

Despite the defeat, Minnesota had strong showings from Dawson Garcia, who scored 21 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, and Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 15 points in addition to five rebounds. Patterson had some trouble finding his footing against Wisconsin on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Michigan came tearing into Sunday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 27.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They strolled past the Huskies with points to spare, taking the game 91-75.

Among those leading the charge was Vladislav Goldin, who went 6 for 7 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds. Nimari Burnett was another key player, as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 16 points.

Minnesota has traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season. As for Michigan, their victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-3.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Minnesota hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Michigan, though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given Minnesota's sizable advantage in that area, Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against Michigan in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, sneaking past 73-71. Does Minnesota have another victory up their sleeve, or will Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.