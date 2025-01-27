Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Southern U. 11-8, Miss Valley State 2-18

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi TV: YouTube

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Southern U. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. The Delta Devils are crawling into this contest hobbled by ten consecutive losses, while the Jaguars will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Southern U. strolled past Arkansas Pine Bluff with points to spare, taking the game 83-67.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State couldn't handle Grambling State on Saturday and fell 65-54.

Southern U. pushed their record up to 11-8 with the win, which was their third straight on the road. As for Miss Valley State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-18.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Southern U. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 28.1. Given Southern U.'s sizable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern U. took their victory against Miss Valley State in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 by a conclusive 78-54. In that match, Southern U. amassed a halftime lead of 46-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Odds

Southern U. is a big 22-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Southern U. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.