Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Tulsa 3-0, Missouri State 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulsa has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Missouri State Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Wednesday, Tulsa earned an 85-76 win over Oral Roberts.

Keaston Willis was the offensive standout of the match as he went 5 for 9 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (three). Another player making a difference was Dwon Odom, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Missouri State humbled Missouri So. with a 90-61 smackdown.

Tulsa's victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Missouri State, their win bumped their record up to 0-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tulsa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90 points per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tulsa won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, slipping by Missouri State 73-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulsa since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tulsa has won both of the games they've played against Missouri State in the last 9 years.