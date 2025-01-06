Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: NC Central 7-11, Morgan State 6-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the NC Central Eagles and the Morgan State Bears are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Hill Field House. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.

NC Central will head into Saturday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 60-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Coppin State by a score of 63-61. NC Central didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 86-72 to SC State.

NC Central has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season. As for Morgan State, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. NC Central hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

NC Central came up short against Morgan State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 88-79. Can NC Central avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

NC Central has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Morgan State.