Who's Playing
NC Central Eagles @ Morgan State Bears
Current Records: NC Central 7-11, Morgan State 6-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the NC Central Eagles and the Morgan State Bears are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Hill Field House. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.
NC Central will head into Saturday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 60-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Coppin State by a score of 63-61. NC Central didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 86-72 to SC State.
NC Central has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season. As for Morgan State, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-11.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. NC Central hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
NC Central came up short against Morgan State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 88-79. Can NC Central avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
NC Central has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Morgan State.
- Mar 04, 2024 - Morgan State 88 vs. NC Central 79
- Feb 05, 2024 - Morgan State 79 vs. NC Central 72
- Feb 11, 2023 - NC Central 83 vs. Morgan State 63
- Jan 07, 2023 - Morgan State 78 vs. NC Central 73
- Feb 12, 2022 - NC Central 74 vs. Morgan State 64
- Feb 10, 2020 - NC Central 58 vs. Morgan State 57
- Jan 21, 2019 - NC Central 92 vs. Morgan State 64
- Mar 09, 2018 - NC Central 79 vs. Morgan State 70
- Jan 15, 2018 - NC Central 77 vs. Morgan State 63
- Feb 04, 2017 - NC Central 68 vs. Morgan State 62