Who's Playing

SW Assemblies of God Lions @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: SW Assemblies of God 0-0, N. Arizona 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SW Assemblies of God Lions will start their season against the N. Arizona Lumberjacks. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rolle Activity Center.

N. Arizona is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 100-49 victory over Park. With the Lumberjacks ahead 52-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Their win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for SW Assemblies of God, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.