Who's Playing

SW Assemblies of God Lions @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: SW Assemblies of God 0-0, N. Arizona 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The SW Assemblies of God Lions will start their season against the N. Arizona Lumberjacks. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rolle Activity Center.

N. Arizona is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 100-49 victory over Park. With the Lumberjacks ahead 52-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Their win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for SW Assemblies of God, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.