Campbell Fighting Camels @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Campbell 5-7, N. Carolina 7-5

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for N. Carolina. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.7 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, it was close, but N. Carolina ultimately received the gift of a 76-74 victory from a begrudging Tar Heels squad. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:52 mark of the second half, when they were facing a 59-43 deficit.

Ian Jackson was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 13 en route to 24 points. His performance made up for a slower game against Florida two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Campbell fell victim to a bruising 77-55 loss at the hands of Longwood last Wednesday. The Fighting Camels have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Campbell struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Longwood posted 17.

N. Carolina is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-5 record this season. As for Campbell, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-7.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: N. Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5. Given N. Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

