N. Illinois Huskies @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: N. Illinois 3-6, N. Iowa 4-4

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for N. Iowa. They will square off against the N. Illinois Huskies at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLeod Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

N. Iowa will roll into the contest after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 56 points last Friday, then bounced right back against UIC on Wednesday. N. Iowa put a hurting on UIC to the tune of 83-56. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 19 points or more this season.

N. Iowa's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Leon Bond III, who went 9 for 12 en route to 22 points. Bond III had some trouble finding his footing against St. Bona. last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Campbell, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

N. Iowa was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UIC only racked up 12.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They blew past Benedictine 89-70 on Tuesday.

The victory got N. Iowa back to even at 4-4. As for N. Illinois, their win bumped their record up to 3-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Iowa has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for N. Illinois, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their field goals this season. Given N. Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, N. Illinois will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Iowa beat N. Illinois 76-63 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will N. Iowa repeat their success, or does N. Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 18.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

N. Iowa has won all of the games they've played against N. Illinois in the last 5 years.