Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 9-4, New Orleans 2-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UT-Rio Grande Valley has enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The Vaqueros are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.8 points per game this season.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They put a hurting on Dallas Christian to the tune of 88-44 on Monday. The Vaqueros have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season.

UT-Rio Grande Valley was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 20 assists in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight defeat. They were dealt a punishing 100-56 loss at the hands of Vanderbilt. The Privateers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-28.

James White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

UT-Rio Grande Valley pushed their record up to 9-4 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-11.

UT-Rio Grande Valley couldn't quite finish off New Orleans when the teams last played back in March of 2018 and fell 77-74. Can UT-Rio Grande Valley avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.