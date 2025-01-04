Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Nicholls 8-5, Northwestern State 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Northwestern State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Nicholls Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum.

Northwestern State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 89 points two weeks ago, they were much more limited against Texas on Sunday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-53 to the Longhorns. The Demons were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-22.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Micah Thomas, who went 6 for 9 en route to 19 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against California back in December of 2024, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Addison Patterson, who posted 18 points along with two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Northwestern State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Texas racked up 15.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Monday Nicholls sidestepped Seattle for a 71-69 victory.

Northwestern State's defeat dropped their record down to 5-7. As for Nicholls, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-5 record this season.

While only Nicholls took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Northwestern State came up short against Nicholls in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 68-62. Can Northwestern State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nicholls is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.