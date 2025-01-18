Who's Playing

S. Carolina Gamecocks @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: S. Carolina 10-7, Oklahoma 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the S. Carolina Gamecocks and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

S. Carolina might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 66-63 to Vanderbilt, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior.

S. Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from Morris Ugusuk, who went 6 for 8 en route to 20 points plus three steals. Ugusuk had some trouble finding his footing against Auburn on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Oklahoma on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to Texas 77-73. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 150 point over/under.

The losing side was boosted by Jalon Moore, who went 9 for 13 en route to 29 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jeremiah Fears, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

S. Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Oklahoma, their loss dropped their record down to 13-4.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: S. Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oklahoma, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8. Given S. Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, Oklahoma will need to find a way to close that gap.