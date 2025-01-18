Who's Playing

S. Carolina Gamecocks @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: S. Carolina 10-7, Oklahoma 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the S. Carolina Gamecocks and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

S. Carolina might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 66-63 to Vanderbilt, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior.

S. Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from Morris Ugusuk, who went 6 for 8 en route to 20 points plus three steals. Ugusuk had some trouble finding his footing against Auburn on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Oklahoma on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to Texas 77-73. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 150 point over/under.

The losing side was boosted by Jalon Moore, who went 9 for 13 en route to 29 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jeremiah Fears, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

S. Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Oklahoma, their loss dropped their record down to 13-4.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: S. Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oklahoma, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8. Given S. Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, Oklahoma will need to find a way to close that gap.