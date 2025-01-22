Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Texas A&M 14-4, Ole Miss 15-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.94

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Texas A&M took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against LSU by a score of 68-57. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but the Aggies were the better team in the second half.

Texas A&M's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zhuric Phelps led the charge by posting 13 points along with six assists and six rebounds. That's the most assists Phelps has posted since back in November of 2024.

Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 30 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss fought the good fight in their overtime game against Miss. State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 84-81. The Rebels' defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Ole Miss' loss came about despite a quality game from Jaemyn Brakefield, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds. Matthew Murrell was another key player, earning 15 points.

Texas A&M has been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for Ole Miss, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 12-5-1 and Ole Miss is 4-1.

Odds

Ole Miss is a 3.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.