Weber State Wildcats @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Weber State 6-7, Oregon 11-1

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

The Weber State Wildcats will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Oregon Ducks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Weber State would be headed in after a win, but Utah Valley made sure that didn't happen. Weber State fell just short of Utah Valley by a score of 64-62 on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Wildcats have suffered since January 18th.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for Oregon in a 76-61 victory over Stanford on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Ducks.

Weber State now has a losing record at 6-7. As for Oregon, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Weber State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.